Insider track | Mamata’s day as a Londoner!

PSEs to get chiefs via lateral entry

After the government’s scheme to import bureaucrats from among private sector subject experts via lateral entry failed to take off, the Centre is now looking to implement the model in appointment of chairpersons in Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs). Earlier this month, Vikas Kaushal, a private sector expert in the field of hydrocarbons was roped in as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of state-owned oil major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). Two other appointments – one each in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are in the pipeline.

On March 7, the government appointed Vikas Kaushal as CMD of the HPCL. Before taking up his present role, Kaushal was working with Kearney, an energy and industries consultation firm, as its global head. Meanwhile, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), while failing to recommend a suitable name for the next BPCL chairperson after conducting an elaborate interview process, recommended the government constitute a Search-Cum-Selection Committee (SCSC), as it did while appointing the HPCL chief.

Since then, a SCSC has been established, with insiders of the opinion that the decisions would be preordained. Another PSE on the block is the BSNL, as in this case too, the panel recommended formation of SCSC to find a new head for the company.