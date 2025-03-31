Mumbai Diary | A whole new Pawar play in Maharashtra

Several MLAs from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP — mostly from Solapur district — are reportedly being lured by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to cross over to the NCP in exchange for development funds for their respective constituencies. They have reportedly had a series of meetings with Ajit, who also holds the Finance portfolio. In his authority, he has offered Rs 100 crore to each of the MLAs from his father’s party. It seems like a classic use of the carrot-and-stick approach, as these MLAs have reportedly been told that they won’t receive the necessary funds if they don’t join the NCP.

Gorhe’s Mercedes claim comes back to bite her

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman and Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe caused a row when she claimed during a Marathi literary festival that in the undivided Sena, posts were obtained through corrupt means. She said that if you wanted a position, you would have to gift a Mercedes car to the party leaders. Though Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was quick to defend her remarks, it seems like she has had a change of mind. Gorhe reportedly called up Uddhav Thackeray to express regret. Not pleased, her party has started distancing itself from her.

It is Sena vs Sena in Maha all over again

Six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) have reportedly been contacted by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is keen to welcome them to his Sena. The word is that Shinde has offered them more funds and plum positions in the government in exchange for crossing over to his party. A couple of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs attended a dinner arranged by Shinde’s side in the national capital. However, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray is said to have warned them against jumping the ship, assuring them that the Uddhav-led faction is in talks with the BJP to join hands in the state and at the Centre. It is said that the saffron party plans to dispense with Shinde’s Sena.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com