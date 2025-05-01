Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of Gangotri, Yamunotri portals

DEHRADUN: The much-anticipated Char Dham Yatra, a pivotal pilgrimage for millions of devotees worldwide, officially commenced on Wednesday with the ceremonial opening of the sacred portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines.

The auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya marked the beginning of this spiritual journey in the Uttarakhand Himalayas, drawing large crowds eager to embark on the path to divine connection. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the ceremony, highlighted by a spectacular helicopter shower of flowers on the assembled crowd.

Priests offered the first prayers at the two holy sites on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was present at the portal opening ceremony, congratulated the people of the country on the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra.

"All preparations have been made for a smooth journey," he stated, adding, "Continuous verification drives are also being conducted to keep an eye on suspicious people."

Purshottam Uniyal, President of the Yamunotri Dham Samiti, told TNIE, "The portals of the shrine were opened at 11:55 AM with full rituals. The Chief Minister also came here, took blessings, and inspected the work at the Dham."