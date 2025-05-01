Former Indian Mujahideen operative arrested in Jharkhand for resuming terror activities with HuT

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is probing the state’s Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) module, has arrested a former Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative who rejoined terror activities after spending a decade behind bars.

The suspect, identified as Ammar Yashar (33), was arrested from Shamsher Nagar under Shamshar Bhuli OP in Dhanbad. According to police sources, the ATS also seized a mobile phone and several banned documents from his possession. He was produced in court on Thursday and subsequently sent to jail.

“After being released from prison in 2024, Yashar allegedly resumed involvement in terrorist activities. This time, he was reportedly engaged in anti-national activities through his association with Hizb ut Tahrir,” said DGP Anurag Gupta.

According to ATS officials, Yashar was earlier associated with the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen and was arrested by Jodhpur Police in 2014. He was released in May last year after spending 10 years in jail. Following his release, he re-established contact with HuT operatives, including his associate Ayan Javed.

Three cases have been lodged against Yashar, all in Jodhpur and Jaipur in Rajasthan.