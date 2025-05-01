IMD: May to have more heatwave days

NEW DELHI: Most parts of the country are likely to experience seven days of heatwave in May against the normal four, and above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures. However, above-normal rainfall could help prevent the kind of extreme heat recorded last year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “The number of heatwave days this May is expected to be higher than normal — by one to four days — across large parts of the country, particularly in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal.”

Some areas of Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, adjoining Telangana and north Karnataka are also expected to see above-normal heatwave days, he said. Normally, different parts of the country, except the southwest Peninsular India, experience one to three days of heatwave in May. Mohapatra said, “Most parts of the country are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, except for some areas in northwest, central and northeast India.”

Heatwaves carry significant risks, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and people with pre-existing health conditions, who are more prone to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heatstroke, exhaustion

