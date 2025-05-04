Assam CM threatens to 'break legs' of 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan-raisers; 39 arrested for 'defending' terror attack

GUWAHATI: Two more persons have been apprehended in Assam for "defending Pakistan on Indian soil", taking the total number of arrested people to 39 since the Pahalgam terror attack last month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma also said the two were arrested from Hojai and South Salmara-Mankachar districts.

"#Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil... A total of 39 Anti Nationals put behind bars till now," the chief minister said on X on Saturday night.