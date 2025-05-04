Three dead, two injured after corridor roof collapses at Jamshedpur hospital

RANCHI: The roof of the corridor on the third floor of B-Block of the Medicine Ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital (MGMMCH) in Jamshedpur collapsed, claiming the lives of three patients and injuring several others.

The debris from the collapse broke the ceiling of the second floor and crashed down to the first floor.

The deceased have been identified as David Johnson (76), Lukas Simon Tirkey (61) and Srichand Tanti (65). Sunil Kumar (50) and Renuka Devi (83) are critically injured. Renuka Devi has been shifted to the Tata Main Hospital (TMH).

The patients who lost their lives were treated in the verandah -- specified as the ward for abandoned patients in the medicine ward.

The incident happened at around 3 pm on May 3, shortly after a seminar concluded in the medicine ward hall.

A 30-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) started the rescue operation at around 11 pm.