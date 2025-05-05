Jaipur Diary | Girija Vyas death brings Gehlot, Raje together

Udaipur saw a rare political spectacle last Friday as top leaders gathered to pay tribute to veteran Congress leader Girija Vyas. But it wasn’t just the condolences that grabbed headlines - it was the unexpected sight of arch-rivals Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje Scindia sharing the VIP lounge at the airport. The two former CMs, rarely seen together in public, stood side by side, prompting raised eyebrows and hushed chatter. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and LoP Tikaram Jully were also present, but the Gehlot-Raje frame stole the show. Clearly, the death of Girija Vyas, considered one of Rajasthan’s most graceful leaders, managed to conjure a gracious togetherness rapidly disappearing in Indian politics.

MLA caught red-handed with bribe money

In a sensational first in Rajasthan politics, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Banswara MLA Jaikrishna Patel red-handed while accepting a bribe. The Bharat Adivasi Party leader allegedly demanded a whopping `2.5 crore to withdraw questions he raised in the Assembly about the mining department. The deal was reportedly finalised at his official residence in Jaipur. When a trap was laid, his gunman was caught collecting `20 lakh on his behalf. But here’s the clincher: according to the ACB DG, Patel’s hands turned colour when washed, confirming contact with the tainted cash. “We have video proof of him handling the money,” ACB said.

Katha storyteller’s eventful Jaipur visit

Storyteller Pradeep Mishra made waves in Jaipur after he abruptly halted his seven-day Katha on Day 3, blaming lack of support from the administration “unlike in Uttar Pradesh.” A meeting with top officials, including the Collector and Police Commissioner, followed. Soon, Mishra released a video saying the katha would resume, and photos of him with CM Bhajanlal Sharma and MLA Balmukund Acharya surfaced, adding a political twist. Earlier, Mishra had sparked backlash by telling girls to avoid showing their navels, comparing it to a dying Tulsi plant. Days ago, he raised eyebrows by likening Amit Shah to Lord Shiva. Spiritual discourses to controversies - Mishra’s Jaipur visit had it all.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com