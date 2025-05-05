Supreme Court junks plea of woman claiming possession of iconic Red Fort

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of a woman, who claimed to be the widow of great-grandson of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar-II, seeking possession of the Red Fort here on account of being the legal 'heir'.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar termed the plea as 'misconceived' and 'meritless' at the outset and refused to entertain the petition filed against the Delhi High Court order.

"The writ petition filed initially was misconceived and meritless. It cannot be entertained," the CJI said.

The bench did not allow the counsel for petitioner Sultana Begum to withdraw the plea.

"The petitioner is the family member of the first freedom fighter of the country," the counsel said.

The CJI said if the arguments are considered then "why only Red Fort then why not forts at Agra, Fatehpuri Sikri etc"