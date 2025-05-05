Uttarakhand government identifies 72 minor rape victims who have given birth, pledges full support

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has identified 72 cases in which minor girls, victims of sexual offences, have subsequently given birth.

In response, the state government has announced comprehensive facilities for the upbringing and skill development of both the mother and child. This crucial support is planned to be provided for the victim until she is 23 years of age.

"The state currently has 72 teenage girls who have become mothers after being victims of rape," confirmed Prashant Arya, Director of Women and Child Welfare.

He detailed departmental efforts under a 100 per cent centrally funded scheme. "Its objective is to provide integrated support to pregnant child victims, with special psychological attention," Arya stated.

The program offers integrated medical care, legal aid, housing, education, and skill development. "The aim is for the victim to become self-reliant by the time the nutrition allowance period is complete," he added, noting that the budget of Rs 10 lakh has been allocated to each district for this purpose.