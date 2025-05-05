‘Zero-pass schools hidden, crisis buried’: Congress slams Gujarat govt after Class 12 board results

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday announced the Class 12 General stream results, with regular students recording a 93.07 per cent pass rate. However, the Gujarat Congress quickly raised serious concerns, alleging a deepening crisis in both the science and general streams.

Pointing to a sharp fall in A1-grade achievers in the science stream, and a significant drop in A2-grade holders, the party called the trend alarming. Compounding the worry, the number of schools posting less than 10% results has surged.

Adding fuel to the fire, Congress claimed the government has yet to even disclose data for schools recording zero pass rates.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Dr Manish Doshi issued a scathing critique of the state government’s education policies following the declaration of the Class 12 board results, warning that the apparent success masks a deeper crisis in quality and transparency.

"While the overall results may seem impressive at first glance, a thorough analysis reveals a stark decline in educational quality and student achievement,"

Dr Doshi stated. "The drop in the number of students attaining A1 and A2 grades in the science stream is not a marginal fluctuation - it is a clear indicator of systemic failure."

Dr Doshi further highlighted a disturbing trend: "There has been a significant rise in the number of schools with pass rates below 10 percent. This data alone reflects the alarming weaknesses in the state’s education system."