ED conducts raids at multiple locations across Gujarat over money laundering case linked to Waqf property scam

AHMEDABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched coordinated raids across Gujarat on May 6, probing a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities involving Waqf properties.

The agency’s investigation stems from an FIR filed by Ahmedabad Police against key suspects, including Salim Khan Jumma Khan Pathan, Mohammad Yasar Abdulhamiya Sheikh, Mehmud Khan Jumma Khan Pathan, Fezmohamad Pir Mohammad Chobdar, and Saheed Ahmad Yakubhai Sheikh, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The accused, according to the ED, fraudulently posed as trustees of the Kanch Ki Masjid Trust and Shah Bada Kasam Trust, orchestrating a series of illegal actions.

The raids, led by the Ahmedabad zonal office, targeted nine premises linked to the suspects and their associates across the State. The accused allegedly entered into fraudulent lease agreements, extorted rents from tenants, and submitted falsified affidavits to the Waqf Board, sources confirmed.