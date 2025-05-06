Pakistan cyber groups hack defence sites, info compromised

NEW DELHI: After the Pahalgam terror episode, the security environment is witnessing another breach through cyber attacks targeting websites linked to defence establishments. These include the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), India’s premier defence think tank, and the Indian Military Engineering Service (MES).

The recent cyber breach came to attention via the X account, “Pakistan Cyber Force”, claiming that the group allegedly gained access to sensitive data. Sources said the claim suggests that the attackers may have compromised personal information related to defence personnel, including login credentials.

Additionally, “it has also been reported that the group also attempted to deface the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a PSU company under MoD,” said sources, adding that “the website has been defaced by using the Pakistan flag and Al Khalid tank”.