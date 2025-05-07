Chambal model to uproot Maoists in MP soon

BHOPAL: More than two decades after special anti-dacoit informers played a key role in elimination of inter-state dacoits from the ravines of Chambal, Madhya Pradesh is set to replicate the same strategy to end the menace of left-wing extremism (LWE) in three districts bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved 850 posts for a special auxiliary force for Maoist-affected Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts for one year.

“The 850 volunteers will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000 each for one year, which will cost Rs 25 crore to the state government. Following the aggressive anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, there are inputs of movement of the outlaws in the three districts of MP. The 850 recruits, who will be local residents, will serve as a key information base to forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations,” cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said.