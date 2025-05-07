Chambal model to uproot Maoists in MP soon

BHOPAL: More than two decades after special anti-dacoit informers played a key role in elimination of inter-state dacoits from the ravines of Chambal, Madhya Pradesh is set to replicate the same strategy to end the menace of left-wing extremism (LWE) in three districts bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.
The state cabinet on Tuesday approved 850 posts for a special auxiliary force for Maoist-affected Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts for one year.
“The 850 volunteers will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000 each for one year, which will cost Rs 25 crore to the state government. Following the aggressive anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, there are inputs of movement of the outlaws in the three districts of MP. The 850 recruits, who will be local residents, will serve as a key information base to forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations,” cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said.
A similar army of 1000 informers had played important role in elimination of dreaded dacoit gangs from the ravines of Chambal. Those 1000 posts were lying defunct since dacoits were eliminated. As many as 150 of such informers were recruited in 2022 in the Maoist-hit areas of the state, who, police say, played a key role in elimination of Maoists in the last two years, including six women Maoist cadres in February-March.
“This latest decision to recruit 850 youngsters will give a decisive edge to the forces engaged in anti-Maoists operations in the dense forests. It will not just give employment for a year to the youth, but the best and most skilled among them might well be absorbed in the police force in the same region,” special DG (anti-Naxal operations) Pankaj Srivastava told this newspaper.
According to sources, 60-75 armed Maoists, including women cadres, are moving in the jungles of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts.
850 posts for a special auxiliary force okayed
The state cabinet Tuesday approved 850 posts for a special auxiliary force for Maoist-affected Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts for one year. The 850 volunteers will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000 each for one year, which will cost the state Rs 25 crore.