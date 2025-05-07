'Internal threats are more dangerous than external ones,' says Pahalgam terror victim’s family

RANCHI: Expressing contentment over the recent air strike on Pakistan, the family of Manish Ranjan, the Intelligence Bureau officer who lost his life along with 25 others in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, said internal terrorism must also be tackled with the same seriousness as external threats.

The family lives in Jhalda, a small subdivision in West Bengal, adjacent to Jharkhand’s Silli. According to Manish Ranjan’s brother, Rahul Ranjan, “The step taken by the Indian government is commendable, but the same action should also be taken against internal terrorism as well. Action should also be taken on those who spread or support terrorism.”

He added, “After every incident, they raise slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ They should be searched, put in the category of terrorism, and prosecuted selectively.”

"Enemies inside the home cause more harm than outsiders," he said, urging that the fight against Pakistan should continue until terrorism is completely eliminated.