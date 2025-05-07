'Internal threats are more dangerous than external ones,' says Pahalgam terror victim’s family
RANCHI: Expressing contentment over the recent air strike on Pakistan, the family of Manish Ranjan, the Intelligence Bureau officer who lost his life along with 25 others in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, said internal terrorism must also be tackled with the same seriousness as external threats.
The family lives in Jhalda, a small subdivision in West Bengal, adjacent to Jharkhand’s Silli. According to Manish Ranjan’s brother, Rahul Ranjan, “The step taken by the Indian government is commendable, but the same action should also be taken against internal terrorism as well. Action should also be taken on those who spread or support terrorism.”
He added, “After every incident, they raise slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ They should be searched, put in the category of terrorism, and prosecuted selectively.”
"Enemies inside the home cause more harm than outsiders," he said, urging that the fight against Pakistan should continue until terrorism is completely eliminated.
Fifteen days have passed since the attack, but Manish’s wife, Jaya Mishra, is still in shock. “Whenever she sees his picture or hears about the incident, she gets scared and starts screaming,” said Rahul.
“Bhabhi (Jaya Mishra) is under the doctor’s observation. Even now, her blood pressure is fluctuating and she is not able to talk much to anybody,” he added.
Rahul also informed that the process of offering her a job on compensatory grounds has begun at the departmental level. However, she has expressed her unwillingness to be posted in Hyderabad, as the place is filled with painful memories for her.
“She wants to be posted in Prayagraj, where she can stay with her parents,” he said.
Jaya Mishra holds a Master’s degree in English and Sociology, along with a B.Ed degree, and has also cleared the CTET. She previously worked as a schoolteacher while living in Delhi.
Family members mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jharkhand on May 10. If given even a minute to meet him, they plan to personally request his support for Jaya’s transfer.
Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth has also assured the family of all possible help.