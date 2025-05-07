Op Sindoor: Wife of Arunachal soldier slain in Pahalgam expresses happiness, urges PM to eliminate all terrorists

GUWAHATI: Hours after Indian forces carried out a deadly attack on nine terror camps inside Pakistan, the wife of a Pahalgam victim – Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang – from Arunachal Pradesh appealed to the Narendra Modi government to eliminate all terrorists so that innocent lives are not lost again.
In a video message, Charo Khamhua Tage said, “I am very happy that Indian forces attacked the camps of terrorists. I request the Government of India to eliminate all terrorists so that innocent lives are not lost in the coming days.”
“My husband was also a victim of the Pahalgam attack. If he and I had wanted, we could have escaped from the place (Baisaran Valley). But he, as a defence personnel, was helping others. It was then that the terrorists arrived and killed him in front of me,” she further stated.
Tage Taka, the slain soldier’s elder brother, said he was confident all along that the Modi government would take revenge.
“But we are sad that the terrorists, who took innocent lives at Pahalgam, are still at large. My father, Tage Tade, wants the government to trace the terrorists who killed his son and the others. He says he will get peace only after they are eliminated,” said Taka, an employee of Arunachal government.
His father is the chieftain of Tajang village in Arunachal’s Ziro. Taka's brother Tage Mali, is also with the Indian Army and is posted in Srinagar.
Hailyang (30), who was also posted in Srinagar, got married last December. He had gone to Pahalgam along with his wife on a vacation when the terror attack unfolded.
His mortal remains were laid to rest at his native village with full military honours last Friday. The state government announced a government job for the next of kin, financial aid of Rs 50 lakh, and the construction of a memorial in his honour at Ziro.