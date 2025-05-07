Op Sindoor: Wife of Arunachal soldier slain in Pahalgam expresses happiness, urges PM to eliminate all terrorists

GUWAHATI: Hours after Indian forces carried out a deadly attack on nine terror camps inside Pakistan, the wife of a Pahalgam victim – Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang – from Arunachal Pradesh appealed to the Narendra Modi government to eliminate all terrorists so that innocent lives are not lost again.

In a video message, Charo Khamhua Tage said, “I am very happy that Indian forces attacked the camps of terrorists. I request the Government of India to eliminate all terrorists so that innocent lives are not lost in the coming days.”

“My husband was also a victim of the Pahalgam attack. If he and I had wanted, we could have escaped from the place (Baisaran Valley). But he, as a defence personnel, was helping others. It was then that the terrorists arrived and killed him in front of me,” she further stated.