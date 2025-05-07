PM Modi highlights India’s remarkable space journey at Global Conference on Space Exploration

NEW DELHI: In a videoconferencing message to the Global Conference on Space Exploration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, “Space is not merely a destination but a declaration of curiosity, courage, and collective progress. Indian rockets carry more than payloads—they carry the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians.”
The conference commenced in New Delhi on May 7.
In his message to the three-day conference, he also noted that India’s first human spaceflight mission—Gaganyaan—reflects the country’s growing aspirations in space technology.
He added that many of India’s space missions are led by women scientists, and emphasised that the nation’s space vision is rooted in the ancient philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.
He stressed that India’s achievements in space reflect this ethos, from the launch of a small rocket in 1963 to becoming the first country to land near the Moon’s South Pole.
He recalled the historic milestone of India reaching Mars on its first attempt in 2014. He highlighted that Chandrayaan-1 contributed to the discovery of water on the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 delivered the highest-resolution images of the lunar surface, and Chandrayaan-3 furthered scientific understanding of the Moon’s South Pole.
“India developed cryogenic engines in record time, launched 100 satellites in a single mission, and successfully deployed over 400 satellites for 34 nations using Indian launch vehicles,” the Prime Minister pointed out.
Modi reiterated that India’s space journey is not about competition, but about ascending to greater heights together. He underlined a collective commitment to space exploration for the benefit of humanity.
Citing India’s dedication to regional cooperation, he recalled the successful launch of a satellite for South Asian nations and announced that the G20 Satellite Mission, initiated during India’s G20 Presidency, would be a major contribution to the Global South.
He affirmed that India continues to move forward with renewed confidence, consistently pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration.
The Prime Minister further revealed that, in the coming weeks, an Indian astronaut would travel to space as part of a joint ISRO-NASA mission to the International Space Station.
Outlining India’s long-term space vision, Modi stated that by 2035, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station would support groundbreaking research and international collaboration.
He declared that by 2040, an Indian astronaut would set foot on the Moon, with Mars and Venus being key objectives in India’s future space pursuits.
Emphasising that space, for India, is not solely about exploration but also empowerment, the Prime Minister described how space technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing governance, improving livelihoods, and inspiring future generations.
He highlighted the role of satellites in aiding the welfare of all Indians, citing their utility in providing alerts for fishermen, enabling the GatiShakti platform, ensuring railway safety, and improving weather forecasting.
He underscored India’s commitment to innovation by opening the space sector to startups, entrepreneurs, and young talent. He noted that the country now hosts over 250 space startups that are contributing to innovations in satellite systems, propulsion technology, imaging, and other pioneering fields.
“India’s space vision is rooted in the ancient philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” reaffirmed Prime Minister Modi, stressing that the nation’s space journey is not only about its own growth but also about enriching global knowledge, addressing shared challenges, and inspiring generations to come.
He also called for a new chapter in space exploration, guided by science and driven by the collective aspiration for a better future.