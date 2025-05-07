PM Modi highlights India’s remarkable space journey at Global Conference on Space Exploration

NEW DELHI: In a videoconferencing message to the Global Conference on Space Exploration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, “Space is not merely a destination but a declaration of curiosity, courage, and collective progress. Indian rockets carry more than payloads—they carry the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians.”

The conference commenced in New Delhi on May 7.

In his message to the three-day conference, he also noted that India’s first human spaceflight mission—Gaganyaan—reflects the country’s growing aspirations in space technology.

He added that many of India’s space missions are led by women scientists, and emphasised that the nation’s space vision is rooted in the ancient philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

He stressed that India’s achievements in space reflect this ethos, from the launch of a small rocket in 1963 to becoming the first country to land near the Moon’s South Pole.

