Srinagar Diary | Cabinet readies reply to L-G’s TBR questions

Cabinet readies reply to L-G’s TBR questions

After Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha returned a file on Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) to the government, the Cabinet led by CM Omar Abdullah met on Monday to draft a comprehensive response to the queries raised by the L-G with regard to the rules. “This comprehensive response from the Cabinet will be sent to the Raj Bhawan,” senior National Conference leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said, adding, “The TBR is a work in process. And we hope there will be clarity on the issue very soon.” A Cabinet sub-committee formed by Abdullah had okayed the TBR for J&K and sent it to Sinha for his nod in March.

JKSA slams Delhi University for ‘profiling’ Kashmiri pupils

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to Union Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah, urging the immediate withdrawal of a “discriminatory” circular issued by Delhi University that allegedly profiles students belonging to J&K. According to the association, the directive has triggered concern among Kashmiri students, who have been facing harassment following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. In its letter to Shah, the JKSA warned that the diktat threatens to undermine the constitutional rights and dignity of an entire group of students and undermines the very idea of India as a pluralistic and inclusive democracy.

Now, kids 6 yrs & above to be covered under PDS

In a move aimed at enhancing food security across Jammu and Kashmir, the government has ordered the inclusion of children aged six years and above under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the union territory. As per an order issued by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, all children six years and above will now be added to their family ration cards under the relevant categories, such as Antyodaya Anna Yojana, Priority Household or Non-Priority Household, etc, in accordance with the existing guidelines. Besides, any other person eligible for the benefits but not yet covered under the PDS shall also be included as per norms.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com