‘This should just be the beginning to end terrorism in our country,’ says wife of slain Lt Vinay Narwal

CHANDIGARH: Urging the Union government to continue its offensive against terrorism, Himanshi Narwal, wife of slain Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, said the action taken under Operation Sindoor should mark only the beginning of a larger fight to eradicate terrorism from the country.
Lt Vinay Narwal was among the 26 soldiers killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Hours after India launched strikes on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, Himanshi thanked the government for its military response.
Speaking to the media, Himanshi said, “I am thankful to the government but I request them not to end it here. This should just be the beginning to end terrorisms in our country. Our forces and the government have sent a strong message to the terrorists and their handlers. The pain we endured, what 26 families went through has now been made known to those across the border.”
She said her husband joined the armed forces with the vision of a peaceful and terror-free India and was committed to protecting peace and innocent lives.
Himanshi has also faced trolling on social media for her appeal urging people not to be hostile towards Muslims or Kashmiris. Responding to the online abuse, she said, “I was hurt by the way my words were twisted and the abusive language used against me. But I am the wife of a brave soldier.”
Asha Narwal, mother of Lt Narwal, also expressed support for the government's action. Speaking to the media in Kanral, she said, “It is a very good thing that Prime Minister Modi has avenged the Pahalgam attack and we are with the government. The army must continue to respond to these kind of attacks firmly.”