‘This should just be the beginning to end terrorism in our country,’ says wife of slain Lt Vinay Narwal

CHANDIGARH: Urging the Union government to continue its offensive against terrorism, Himanshi Narwal, wife of slain Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, said the action taken under Operation Sindoor should mark only the beginning of a larger fight to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Lt Vinay Narwal was among the 26 soldiers killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Hours after India launched strikes on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, Himanshi thanked the government for its military response.

Speaking to the media, Himanshi said, “I am thankful to the government but I request them not to end it here. This should just be the beginning to end terrorisms in our country. Our forces and the government have sent a strong message to the terrorists and their handlers. The pain we endured, what 26 families went through has now been made known to those across the border.”