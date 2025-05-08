Operation Sindoor: 250 flights cancelled, 16 airports shut for now

NEW DELHI: Hours after India conducted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan, at least 250 flights to and from Delhi airport were cancelled on Wednesday.

Ten minutes after the strike concluded, the flight tracking platform Flightradar24 released images showing most flights diverting out of Pakistani airspace.

An airport source said that 16 airports in India, spread across the five states of J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab, were closed for civilian operations.

The source said, “As of now, we have been told the closure is indefinite and further opening dates will be notified later.” Air India subsequently announced that two international flights to the Amritsar International Airport, one from Birmingham and another from Gatwick, were being diverted to Delhi.