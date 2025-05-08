PM Modi reviews preparedness with secretaries, calls for alertness amid tensions with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Almost a day after the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday.
He met with secretaries from various Central government ministries to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent national security developments.
The Prime Minister, while chairing this high-level meeting also asked them to ensure “continued alertness and clear communication”.
Modi strongly reaffirmed his government's commitment to national security and operational preparedness.
According to an official source, PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience.
Sources said that the PM at the high-level meeting discussed the issues, including strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure.
An official statement further added that secretaries were directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministry’s operations and to ensure fool-proof functioning of essential systems with special focus on readiness-emergency response and internal communication protocols.
At the high-level meeting with PM Modi, the secretaries also detailed their planning with a whole-of-government approach in the current situation”, said an official statement.
Notably, the ministries were also advised to maintain close coordination with state authorities and ground-level institutions.
“The prime minister called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety”, the official statement added regarding the meeting.
The meeting was held amid rising tension with Pakistan a day after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke under 'Operation Sindoor'.
The Operation Sindoor was carried out in strong retaliation against the perpetrators of terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives.
Sources said that the PM Modi went through every details of ministerial plans and all ministries have identified their ‘actionables’ in relation to the conflict and are strengthening processes.
Notably, the meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, and Secretaries from key ministries including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications.