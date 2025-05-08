PM Modi reviews preparedness with secretaries, calls for alertness amid tensions with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Almost a day after the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday.

He met with secretaries from various Central government ministries to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent national security developments.

The Prime Minister, while chairing this high-level meeting also asked them to ensure “continued alertness and clear communication”.

Modi strongly reaffirmed his government's commitment to national security and operational preparedness.

According to an official source, PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience.

Sources said that the PM at the high-level meeting discussed the issues, including strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure.

An official statement further added that secretaries were directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministry’s operations and to ensure fool-proof functioning of essential systems with special focus on readiness-emergency response and internal communication protocols.

At the high-level meeting with PM Modi, the secretaries also detailed their planning with a whole-of-government approach in the current situation”, said an official statement.