Unidentified drone explodes near Kutch border; Air Force, Army, police launch probe

AHMEDABAD: Amid escalating tensions after Operation Sindoor, a drone explosion jolted Gujarat’s Kutch border early Thursday, forcing security forces into high alert.
The blast, which occurred before 6 a.m. near a high-tension power line in Khawda, Bhuj taluka, has intensified concerns of cross-border threats.
Sources revealed that a large drone had been hovering over villages near the border since the early hours, later drifting towards Khawda before crashing and exploding in a nearby park.
The Indian Air Force swiftly seized the wreckage, with West Kutch SP Vikas Sunda confirming the drone-like object has been handed over for detailed study.
West Kutch Bhuj SP Vikas Sunda told local media, "The drone-like object has been handed over to the Indian Air Force for study."
Sodha Jayendra Singh, a resident of the village where the drone blast occurred, told the media, "Around 4:30 a.m., a drone was seen flying over the village. It circled for about two hours and then exploded. I immediately informed the village sarpanch."
Another villager, Jalubha Sodha, said, "Early in the morning, we heard an unknown sound, and around 5:45 am, there was a sudden explosion. I reported it to the nearby security agencies."
A joint investigation involving the Border Security Force (BSF), local police, Air Force, and central intelligence agencies is underway to uncover the drone’s origin and assess whether the incident signals accidental failure or deliberate infiltration.
Forensic teams are combing through the remains, while airspace surveillance records are under scrutiny for vital clues.
Amid mounting fears of a possible Pakistani strike, aerial monitoring has been ramped up across the northwestern frontier, with heightened vigilance over Gujarat’s volatile Kutch-Creek zone.