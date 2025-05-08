Unidentified drone explodes near Kutch border; Air Force, Army, police launch probe

AHMEDABAD: Amid escalating tensions after Operation Sindoor, a drone explosion jolted Gujarat’s Kutch border early Thursday, forcing security forces into high alert.

The blast, which occurred before 6 a.m. near a high-tension power line in Khawda, Bhuj taluka, has intensified concerns of cross-border threats.

Sources revealed that a large drone had been hovering over villages near the border since the early hours, later drifting towards Khawda before crashing and exploding in a nearby park.

The Indian Air Force swiftly seized the wreckage, with West Kutch SP Vikas Sunda confirming the drone-like object has been handed over for detailed study.

West Kutch Bhuj SP Vikas Sunda told local media, "The drone-like object has been handed over to the Indian Air Force for study."