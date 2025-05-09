Authorities put in place enhanced security measures at airports; operations normal

NEW DELHI: Enhanced security measures have been put in place at airports across the country, and some flights have been impacted, while airlines have advised passengers to reach airports well in advance before their scheduled flight departures.

DIAL, the operator of the country's largest and busiest airport IGIA in the national capital, on Friday said operations are normal.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights, banned visitors at terminal buildings of airports and enhanced overall security.

Airline officials said flight operations are normal.

With security being stepped up at the airports, airlines have asked passengers to reach the airport three hours before the departure of domestic flights in the wake of stepping up of checks and other security measures at the airports.

"Delhi airport operations remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures, some flight schedules and security processing timings may be impacted," DIAL said in a post on X.