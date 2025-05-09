Home Ministry asks states, UTs to invoke emergency powers to ensure procurement of essential goods

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the prevailing warlike situation between India and Pakistan, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday shot off a letter to the states and the Union territories asking them to invoke emergency powers under civil defence rules for efficient implementation of the necessary precautionary measures.

In the letter, the MHA reminded the state authorities and UT administrations about their power and responsibility to undertake all necessary actions for the protection of people and property, and to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of vital services during a hostile attack.

A senior MHA official quoting the letter said, “Section 11 of the Civil Defense Rules, 1968 empowers state governments to take swift action in emergencies to protect people and property from harm or damage. It also ensures that essential services, including electricity, water supply and transportation, continue to function uninterrupted during such crises.”