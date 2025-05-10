Blasts in Srinagar after ceasefire shock residents; all okay now, clarifies Centre

Drones sighted in Gujarat, Punjab too

The Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi had also tweeted before the clarification by the Centre that "several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district".

He went on add that "a complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe, don't panic."

The Indian government soon clarified that violations by the drones had not taken place.

Surprise ceasefire announcement at 5:25 pm

Earlier, US President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire on Truth Social at 5:25 pm.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that peace had been sealed after an evening call by the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).

"The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today,” Misri announced.

The top military officials will speak again on May 12, Misri added.

Following the announcement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X saying, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action".

"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he further wrote.

Pakistan PM thanks the US

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for his part, thanked "President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region."

He tweeted that "Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability."

Prime Minister Sharif also thanked "Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia" while going on to add that "Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability."