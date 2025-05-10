UP man nabbed for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' had this to say

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a man was arrested by the police in Kotwali in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad.'

The man has been identified as one Anvar Jamil.

A case was registered against Jamil and he was arrested after a video of him raising the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad' surfaced on social media on Friday.

The news agency PTI, quoted Circle Officer Rajukumar Savsaid as saying, "A case has been registered against Anvar Jamil following the circulation of the video. We are currently interrogating the arrested individual."

However, Jamil has claimed that it was an old video made by a friend of him. He also said that he had raised the slogans in a bet with his friend.

The Hindu outfits however demanded action against him.

India on Saturday accused Pakistan of resorting to "provocatory and escalatory" actions over the last few days even as India defended and responded in a "respectable" manner.

India had launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror bases in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which claimed 26 lives.