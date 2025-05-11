11 Militants arrested for extortion in Manipur; arms and ammunition seized

IMPHAL: Eleven militants were arrested from different parts of Manipur on charges of extorting locals, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made from Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts on Saturday.

Among those arrested were four cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MC Progressive).

Police recovered two pistols and 27 live rounds of ammunition from their possession.

Security forces also seized additional arms and ammunition during the operations. Authorities said further investigations are underway.