Dehradun defence hubs on high alert; scientists rushed to frontlines amid Pak standoff

DEHRADUN: Amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan, India is reportedly accelerating its defence preparations, leading to increased demand for defence scientists and their expertise. This move is seen as crucial for maintaining readiness on the frontlines.
Concurrently, defence scientists stationed in Dehradun have been swiftly dispatched to various fronts, officials added, signifying a heightened state of readiness across key defence establishments.
These scientists are drawn from Dehradun's vital defence establishments, which are responsible for developing crucial components for the armed forces' weapons and equipment. They have been sent to relevant operational sites to provide immediate technical expertise and support.
"The focus is on ensuring our defence assets are at peak readiness and performance during this critical period," a source familiar with the deployment told this newspaper.
Dehradun serves as a vital hub for defence research and production, housing key Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) institutions like the Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) and Defence Electronics & Applications Laboratory (DEAL).
Defence sources indicate that numerous products from IRDE and DEAL are integrated into missiles and other defence systems currently deployed across various locations. "Our scientists are now being sent to these deployment sites to ensure peak performance of the equipment," a source confirmed, highlighting the critical role of technical support in the field.
Among the advanced technologies developed, IRDE has reportedly created proximity fuses for laser-guided missiles. This laser-based system guides the missile by emitting waves ahead of it, ensuring accuracy even if enemy aircraft change position.
Sources also noted the Army's use of systems like wide area CCDs, thermal imagers, spy systems, and fire control computers developed by these labs for surveillance and attack capabilities. DEAL contributes significantly with satellite and defence communication products.
While most ordnance factories nationwide have cancelled staff holidays, the Dehradun Ordnance Factory and Opto Electronics Factory currently maintain theirs.However, personnel are on high alert and have been instructed to be ready for round-the-clock production of vital defence components, such as day-night vision products, if the need arises. "We are prepared to scale up operations instantly," an official stated.