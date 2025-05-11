Dehradun defence hubs on high alert; scientists rushed to frontlines amid Pak standoff

DEHRADUN: Amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan, India is reportedly accelerating its defence preparations, leading to increased demand for defence scientists and their expertise. This move is seen as crucial for maintaining readiness on the frontlines.

Concurrently, defence scientists stationed in Dehradun have been swiftly dispatched to various fronts, officials added, signifying a heightened state of readiness across key defence establishments.

These scientists are drawn from Dehradun's vital defence establishments, which are responsible for developing crucial components for the armed forces' weapons and equipment. They have been sent to relevant operational sites to provide immediate technical expertise and support.

"The focus is on ensuring our defence assets are at peak readiness and performance during this critical period," a source familiar with the deployment told this newspaper.