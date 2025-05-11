EaseMy Trip warns of national security risks from Chinese-owned travel apps

NEW DELHI: Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip, cautioned travellers about the potential national security risks posed by certain travel platforms, highlighting that companies with significant Chinese ownership may be accessing Indian passport data.

Pitti, in a post on social media platform X, cautioned that popular travel apps with Chinese ownership may be accessing Indian passport data, adding that it is a matter of national security.

In the X post, Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip said, "Before booking your travel, ask - is the platform truly aligned with Bharat, or majority-owned by foreign regimes hostile to us? @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @GoI_MeitY Some popular travel apps, with significant Chinese ownership, may be accessing Indian passport data. This isn't just about business - it's a national security issue.

He supported an X post of Rikant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and said he supports Rikant and the company's stand on the possibility of misuse of the data.