Top Pakistani military, police officials attended funerals of terrorists killed in Indian strike: Intel sources

NEW DELHI: Indian intelligence agencies have confirmed that several top Pakistani military and civil officials attended the funerals of designated terrorists killed in the Indian air strikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7. The presence of senior leadership at these events, they said, further exposes Pakistan’s deep-rooted state support for terror networks operating from its soil.

According to sources, Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known as Abu Jundal, was among five high-value terrorists neutralised in the precision strikes. Jundal was in charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Narowal district—an LeT stronghold. His funeral was organised at a government school and wreaths were laid on behalf of Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, sources said.

The ceremony was led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a designated global terrorist and senior LeT figure. Attendees included key figures from both the Pakistan Army and Punjab’s civil administration, underscoring the state's patronage of terror outfits. Those present included: Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Corps Commander, IV Corps, Lahore Maj Gen Rao Imran Sartaj, GOC 11 Infantry Division, Lahore Brig Mohd Furqan Shabbir, Commander, 15 HyMech Brigade Dr Usman Anwar, Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, Member, Punjab Provincial Assembly.

Officials also confirmed that Hafiz Muhammad Jameel, the elder brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar and in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, was killed in the Indian airstrikes. His role had involved radicalising youth and fundraising for the outfit.

Other high-profile militants neutralised included Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, also known as "Ustad Ji"—another brother-in-law of Masood Azhar—who was wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case and multiple terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and Khalid alias Abu Akasha of LeT, who was involved in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan and numerous attacks in the region. LeT operative Mohammad Hassan Khan of JeM was also among the dead. Khalid’s funeral in Faisalabad, too, was attended by senior Pakistani Army officers and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad, sources said.