Ceasefire is not an agreement, but an understanding: BJP

NEW DELHI: Hailing the success of Operation Sindoor as “a new chapter in history”, the BJP on Sunday shared a cryptic message stating that the ceasefire is not an “agreement but an understanding”. Taking to his ‘X’ handle, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, said, “This pause is an understanding not agreement” – Govt.

Political experts interpreted this one-line message – quoting the government – as an indication that India is still determined to continue with Operation Sindoor if any kind of misadventure is attempted from the other side of the border.

BJP national head of IT department, Amit Malviya, also echoed the same cryptic message – “This pause is an UNDERSTANDING, it is not an AGREMEENT.” The party also maintained its assertion that India has rewritten the rules of its engagement with Pakistan under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to a Congress leader’s post.