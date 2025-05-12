Ceasefire is not an agreement, but an understanding: BJP

NEW DELHI: Hailing the success of Operation Sindoor as “a new chapter in history”, the BJP on Sunday shared a cryptic message stating that the ceasefire is not an “agreement but an understanding”. Taking to his ‘X’ handle, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, said, “This pause is an understanding not agreement” – Govt.
Political experts interpreted this one-line message – quoting the government – as an indication that India is still determined to continue with Operation Sindoor if any kind of misadventure is attempted from the other side of the border.
BJP national head of IT department, Amit Malviya, also echoed the same cryptic message – “This pause is an UNDERSTANDING, it is not an AGREMEENT.” The party also maintained its assertion that India has rewritten the rules of its engagement with Pakistan under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to a Congress leader’s post.
The BJP further alleged that the Indira Gandhi-led government released more than 90,000 prisoners of war without securing any strategic advantage after the 1971 war.
The reaction came in the wake of the Congress demanding answers from the government on whether it had accepted third-party mediation on Kashmir, following announcements made by the US on behalf of India and Pakistan. The Congress also called for an immediate special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and latest developments in cross-border firing.
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Pakistan “pleaded for an understanding” after suffering “catastrophic losses”.
Shout-out to India
Applauding India’s success, BJP IT dept head Amit Malviya said that unlike in 1971, Pakistan today possesses nuclear weapons. Yet, India remains perhaps the only country to have struck deep and repeatedly within territory of a nuclear-armed state.