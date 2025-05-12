India’s iron fist crushed Pakistan’s high hopes: Armed Forces

“We are in a combat scenario and losses are a part of combat. The question to be asked is have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps? The answer is a thumping yes. I would not like to comment on the numbers, which platforms did we lose? We are still in a combat situation. If I comment, it will be advantageous (to the Pak side). All our pilots are back home,” said Air Marshal A K Bharti.

In response to a question, Air Marshal A K Bharti said India “definitely” downed a few Pakistani planes but refused to confirm the numbers. “Their planes were prevented from coming inside our border. So we do not have the wreckage with us but definitely we have downed a few planes,” he said.

The officials stressed that Indian forces were extra careful not to inflict any casualties on civilians, and they stuck to this policy even though it meant some tactical disadvantage to the Indian side.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod, DGNO said, “Along with kinetic actions by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of Indian Navy at sea contributed towards Pakistan’s urgent request for a ceasefire.”

Major hits

■ Air Marshal AK Bharti, during a joint press briefing with defence officials on Sunday, showed detailed video of the effects of Indian Air Force operations during its air raids at Arifwala air defence radar in Pakistan, the Chaklala airfield and Sargodha

■ Sargodha is designated as a “Major Operational Base” and reportedly houses Pakistan’s F-16s

■ Other targets in Pakistan hit by IAF were Murid, PAF base at Rafiqui and units at Lahore and Gujranwala