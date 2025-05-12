Normalcy returns to border areas of Punjab, but people remain cautious

CHANDIGARH: The border villages of Punjab witnessed a gradual return to normalcy on Monday. Explosions have stopped. Drone sightings have ceased. No more blackouts...Markets teemed with people but schools remained shut two days after the ceasefire announced between India and Pakistan.

Nonetheless, people remained cautious. While talking to a cross section of people the common refrain one heard was that, "Pakistan cannot be trusted."

The state shares a 553-km border with Pakistan.

The migrant workers who left the state for their home town at the height of the hostilities are yet to return. It is believed that they will not return for at least a month. This, in turn, is supposed to affect the functioning of business establishments and works such as paddy transplantation.

RS Sachdeva, past president of Punjab State Chapter, PHD Chamber of Commerce, said that the migrant workers from states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar left for their home towns out of panic at the height of the hostilities between India and Pakistan.

"40 percent of the workers have left the state," he said.

Senior farmer leader Prem Singh Bhangu said the absence of workers would affect paddy transplantation in the state.

Amritsar, a popular tourist destination, witnessed a decline in arrival of tourists because of the tension.

However, the Golden Temple in Amritsar witnessed a resurgence in footfall on Sunday with thousands of devotees arriving to pay obeisance at the holy shrine.

"There was a huge rush of devotees yesterday at the golden temple, even though full normalcy is yet to return. The footfall seen at the shrine was around 75 per cent of the normal crowd. In the coming days, we expect the numbers to return to usual levels,” said Rajinder Singh, manager of the Golden Temple.

The local people, especially the morning walkers in border districts like Amritsar, Pathankot and Ferozepur, thanked the country's armed forces.