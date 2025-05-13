Pakistan says 11 military personnel killed, 78 others injured during military confrontation with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday said that 11 military personnel were killed and 78 others injured during the recent military confrontation with India.

In a statement, the military also claimed that 40 civilians died and 121 others were injured in the "unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks" by India on the night of May 6-7.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

While defending the motherland, 11 personnel of Pakistan's armed forces were killed and 78 others were wounded, the Pakistan military said.

The victims from the Pakistan Air Force include Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq and Senior Technician Mubashir, it said.