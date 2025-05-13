Rajasthan: Barmer youth found dead in Pali after 40 months in India, Pakistan jails

JAIPUR: The body of a 24-year-old Gemararam Meghwal, who had spent over two years imprisoned in Pakistan, was found hanging in a factory in Pali district on Monday.
Gemararam, a resident of Barmer district, had crossed into Pakistan in 2021 under unusual circumstances.
According to police and local sources, he was reportedly in a relationship with a minor girl from his neighbourhood. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he had gone to Jodhpur to work as a labourer. On returning to his village, instead of going home, he visited the girl’s house. When her family discovered this, he fled toward the border and is believed to have illegally crossed into Pakistan by jumping over the barbed wire fence.
Soon after, Pakistani Rangers apprehended him and lodged him in Karachi jail. Back home, his family filed a missing person's report at the Bijrad police station after searching for him for 8–10 days. His father, Jugataram, reportedly fell severely ill following the incident and later passed away, devastated by his son’s disappearance.
On February 14, 2023, after diplomatic efforts by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Gemararam was released from the Pakistani jail and repatriated through the Wagah border.
However, his legal troubles didn’t end there. After his return, the minor girl’s family filed a case against him under the POCSO Act and for rape. He was arrested again and lodged in Balotra jail, where he remained for 12 months. In total, he spent nearly 40 months behind bars in both India and Pakistan.
Following his release, Gemararam began working as a coal miner in an iron factory in Jadan town, Pali. According to police, he had been employed there for about a year and lived in shared accommodation with his brother and maternal uncle.
On Monday afternoon, his body was found hanging in an empty room of the factory. Coming to know about this, his brother and uncle immediately informed the police.
After the post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday morning, police handed over the body to his family, who returned with it to Barmer.
Preliminary investigations suggest suicide, but the exact reason remains unknown. Police have launched a detailed probe into the matter.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)