Rajasthan: Barmer youth found dead in Pali after 40 months in India, Pakistan jails

JAIPUR: The body of a 24-year-old Gemararam Meghwal, who had spent over two years imprisoned in Pakistan, was found hanging in a factory in Pali district on Monday.

Gemararam, a resident of Barmer district, had crossed into Pakistan in 2021 under unusual circumstances.

According to police and local sources, he was reportedly in a relationship with a minor girl from his neighbourhood. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he had gone to Jodhpur to work as a labourer. On returning to his village, instead of going home, he visited the girl’s house. When her family discovered this, he fled toward the border and is believed to have illegally crossed into Pakistan by jumping over the barbed wire fence.

Soon after, Pakistani Rangers apprehended him and lodged him in Karachi jail. Back home, his family filed a missing person's report at the Bijrad police station after searching for him for 8–10 days. His father, Jugataram, reportedly fell severely ill following the incident and later passed away, devastated by his son’s disappearance.

On February 14, 2023, after diplomatic efforts by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Gemararam was released from the Pakistani jail and repatriated through the Wagah border.