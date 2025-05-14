Centre approves India's 6th semiconductor plant in UP's Jewar at estimated cost of Rs 3,706 crore

The Union Government on Wednesday approved India's sixth semiconductor plant, a joint venture between HCL and Foxconn, at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

The wafers manufacturing plant will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 3,706 crore and will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, and other devices, said I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while briefing the media on the decision taken by the Union Cabinet.

"Under the India Semiconductor Mission, 5 semiconductor units have been approved so far and rapid construction is going on there. Production at one unit will begin this year. In this connection, there is one more super-advanced unit. This is a joint venture of HCL and Foxconn," the minister said.

The unit will process 20,000 wafers per month and create about 2,000 jobs, a release said.

Pointing out that advanced technology was put to use in Operation Sindoor, the minister stated that science and technology will lay a strong foundation for India's future.

"PM Modi has been asking us to focus on the eco-system since the beginning... Manufacturers of gases, chemicals are establishing their plants in India... The use of science and technology was also made in #OperationSindoor. Technology gives a huge strength to India and lays a strong foundation for the future," he said.

"In this series, historic steps worth Rs. 1 lakh 25 thousand crores have been taken in PM Modi's third term," he added.