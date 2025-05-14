Indian Team in New York to brief UN counter-terror body on Pakistan's support for terrorism

NEW DELHI: An Indian delegation is in New York on Wednesday to brief a key United Nations counter-terrorism body on Pakistan’s continued role in supporting terrorism, according to sources.

The briefing will include specific details on The Resistance Front (TRF) and its involvement in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The Indian team is scheduled to interact with the Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee, which oversees sanctions against designated terrorist entities and individuals. Discussions are also expected with partner countries within the UN system to build momentum on counter-terrorism cooperation, with a special focus on cross-border terrorism.

The 1267 Committee apart, the delegation will meet with officials from the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

The UNOCT is a United Nations Secretariat office tasked with advancing international cooperation in counter-terrorism. It works to analyse the root causes and impacts of terrorism and violent extremism, and coordinates global efforts to prevent these threats.

CTED’s work centres on monitoring and supporting the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on counter-terrorism.

The visit is aimed at highlighting the threat of cross-border terrorism and to push for accountability and global action against Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism.