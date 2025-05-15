Family dispute sparks fake bomb threat at Gujarat's BAPS Swaminarayan Temple; police nab caller

AHMEDABAD: A hoax bomb threat at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Bharuch, Gujarat, triggered a major police response in the early hours of Wednesday after two anonymous calls warned of an imminent explosion.

Responding urgently, police launched a full-scale investigation and tracked the origin of the call to Dahej Bypass Road. Within hours, officers detained a suspect. The detained individual, identified as Tosif Adam Patel, had falsely claimed that four individuals were plotting a blast at the temple in the Jhadeshwar area.

The call, made between 1 and 2 am, mobilised teams from the Special Operations Group (SOG), the Bomb Squad, and the “C” Division under PI AV Panamiya.

Deputy SP Dr Anil Sisara confirmed the timeline and nature of the threat, emphasising the seriousness with which it was handled.

Speaking to local media, Bharuch Dy SP Dr Anil Sisara said, "According to the information received by the police control room, an unknown caller contacted us and claimed that four individuals were preparing to plant a bomb at the Swaminarayan Temple."