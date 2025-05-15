Plans for more Indus basin projects readied for Cabinet

NEW DELHI: After putting the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, the government is considering three new hydropower projects on the Indus River Basin besides fast-tracking two other projects. Additionally, discussions are underway among top officials to convert the existing run-of-river hydro projects into storage projects.

The treaty signed in 1960 restricts India’s usage of the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — to benefit Pakistan. Ever since, Pakistan has been stalling Indian proposals to construct hydropower plants on the three rivers under various pretexts.

India put the treaty in abeyance following a horrific terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, killing 26 people.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has prepared detailed project reports for submission to the Cabinet. The proposed projects are Sawalkot Stage II (1,856 MW), Kirthai Stage II (930 MW) and Dulhasti Stage II (260 MW) on the Chenab.

Besides, the ministry has requested Cabinet nod to projects that had either slowed down or been abandoned due to Pakistani roadblocks. They include the Bursar project (800 MW) on the Marusudar river within the Indus basin. Also, the Uri Stage II (260 MW) on the Jhelum commissioned in 2013-14 is yet to realise its full potential.