Congress slams MP govt for lack of action against ministers over insulting remarks, CM says abiding by court orders

Priyanka’s post referred to MP Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah, who now faces an FIR registered against him on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for his “sister of terrorists” remark about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda’s alleged “Indian Army bows at the feet of PM Narendra Modi” comment on Friday.

In Bhopal, Congress MLAs led by Umang Singhar submitted a memorandum to the state’s Governor Mangubhai Patel, seeking Minister Vijay Shah’s dismissal from the Cabinet. They later staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan, prompting the police to detain them and take them away in a police bus.

When questioned by journalists on Friday about Congress’s sustained demand for Shah’s resignation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Let the Congress do whatever drama it wants to. The matter (Shah’s case) is sub judice, so is the Congress above the Court? Also, why did the Congress not act against the state’s Leader of Opposition (Umang Singhar), who too was accused in cases in the past?”

“Congress is habitual of disrespecting the court. We all remember how, faced with an adverse judgment against her from the Allahabad High Court, then PM Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country in 1975,” the MP CM said.

“We’re abiding by the Court orders and will continue to do so in future also,” Yadav added, stopping short of saying anything on Shah’s resignation or dismissal from the government.