Himachal farmers demand ban on Turkish apples

CHANDIGARH: Apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, who contribute around Rs 5,000 crore to the apple economy of the hill state, have demanded that India should stop importing Turkish apples.

They also demanded that the import tariff on Washington apples should not be decreased further.

The demand came following the discontent among Indians after Turkey expressed open support for Pakistan after 'Operation Sindoor'.

Talking to TNIE, Sanyukt Kisan Manch (SKM), Himachal Pradesh, convener Harish Chauhan said that they will be meeting Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on May 20 to discuss the issue.

They will be handing him a memorandum for Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the import of Turkish apples should be stopped by the Union government in India.

They have also demanded that the import of apples from Iran should not be allowed, and the import tariff on Washington apples should not be decreased further.

The Minimum Import Price (IMP) on apples, which were imported from various countries, should be Rs 100 per kilogram. Last year, the union government announced that it would levy Rs 50 per kg IMP on the import of apples from abroad, but that was not implemented.

"The apple season of Himachal Pradesh will start from mid-July, and it is expected that this year the apple crop will almost be the same as last year (2.18 crore boxes)," said Harish Chauhan.

He also said that the apple growers are badly impacted because of the import of apples from Turkey and Iran. "Per kg of apple from Turkey costs between Rs 60 to Rs 65, and that from Iran costs anywhere between Rs 38 to Rs 40 per kg."