Lucknow Bench of Allahabad HC seeks locus standi of petitioners on plea against ban on Bahraich Urs

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court asked the locus standi (right to sue) of the petitioners to file the plea challenging the order of the local administration restraining the mela committee from organising the annual urs at the Dargah of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi in Bahraich.

The division bench, comprising Justice AR Masoodi and Justice AK Srivastava (I) granted time to the petitioners by posting the matter on May 19 as the next date of hearing.

A bench of passed the order on the writ petition filed by Waqf No. 19, Dargah Sharif, Bahraich.

Taking up the petition, the Bench asked the petitioners to prove their right to sue in the present case and said it would hear the plea only on merit.

Appearing on behalf of petitioners, advocate LP Mishra said that if Kumbh could be organised, why ‘urs’ was not being allowed by the authorities concerned.

Mishra called it a discrimination based on religion by the state authorities in violation of the right to profess religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India.