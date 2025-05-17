Pakistan has become threat to humanity: Owaisi on message to world as all-party delegation member

HYDERABAD: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday that Pakistan with its long history of sponsoring terrorism has become a threat to humanity, affirming that this will the heart of his message to the international community as a member of one of the all-party delegations the government is sending to world capitals.

In an interview to PTI Videos, the Hyderabad MP said the world will have to be told about the slaughtering of innocent citizens by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists for a long spell of time.

He said, "India has been a big victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. We all have seen the tamasha, slaughtering of people since the time of Zia-ul-Haq."

Owaisi, however, added that he is yet to be briefed by the government about the details of the diplomatic drive.