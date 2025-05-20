Astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar passes away at 87 in Pune

MUMBAI: The noted astrophysicist Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away at the age of 87 in Pune on Tuesday. Mr Narlikar was not suffering from any major illness, but owing to age-related factors, he died peacefully in his sleep. The 87-year-old is survived by his three daughters, Geeta, Girija, and Leelavati, all of whom are involved in scientific research.

Mr Narlikar was the founding director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and a passionate science communicator. He brought astrophysics, a complex subject, closer to the layperson and helped make it popular among students.

He was internationally renowned for his alternative cosmological theories that challenged the widely accepted Big Bang model. His research explored gravity, Mach's Principle, quantum cosmology, and action-at-a-distance physics. He also served as President of the Cosmology Commission of the International Astronomical Union from 1994 to 1997.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the death of Jayant Narlikar is a "monumental loss to the scientific community". "He was a luminary, especially in the field of astrophysics. His pioneering works, especially key theoretical frameworks will be valued by generations of researchers," he posted on X.

"He made a mark as an institution builder, grooming centres of learning and innovation for young minds. His writings have also gone a long way in making science accessible to common citizens," PM Modi added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Mr Narlikar had made an immense contribution to astrophysics and brought a scientific approach to the masses. He noted that Jayant Narlikar inherited a mathematical legacy from his father and authored several fictional books on scientific subjects, becoming one of the major science writers in Marathi literature.