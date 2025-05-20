'God does not forgive nor forget': MP HC judge says at farewell that he was 'transferred with ill intention'

INDORE: "God does not forgive nor forget," were the words echoed with profound bitterness by Justice Duppala Venkata Ramana, a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, as he prepared to demit office on Tuesday.

What is traditionally a moment of reflection and gratitude turned into a critique of a system that, in his eyes, had inflicted deep and unwarranted personal hardship.

"It was a remarkable period of my life," Justice Ramana began, his voice steady, yet laden with pain.

"I was transferred from the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the Madhya Pradesh High Court without any explanation.

"I was asked for options. I opted for the state of Karnataka, so that my wife could receive better treatment," he said, referring to his wife's battle with PNES (Paroxysmal Non-Epileptic Seizures) and severe brain complications following the COVID-19 pandemic.

But his plea, "a husband's earnest request born from compassion," fell on deaf ears.

The Supreme Court, he said, disregarded his choice, and what followed was a relentless and ultimately futile struggle for a compassionate hearing.

He had submitted formal representations to the Supreme Court on July 19, 2024, and again on August 28, 2024, reiterating the severity of his wife's medical condition.