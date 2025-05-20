Indian climber dies while returning from Mt Lhotse summit point: Report

KATHMANDU: An Indian climber died after summiting Mt Lhotse, the world's fourth highest mountain in the Himalayas, according to a media report.

Rakesh Bishnoi from Rajasthan breathed his last at Yellow Band near Camp IV after returning from the summit point on Lhotse on Monday, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Bishnoi climbed Mt Lhotse after abandoning his Mt Everest bid on Sunday, the paper quoted Nepalese climbing guides as saying.

They said that he died near Yellow Band on descent.

Efforts were underway to recover his body, the paper said.