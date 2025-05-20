Maharashtra government issues protocol guidelines for CJI's visit, designates him permanent state guest

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has issued protocol guidelines to ensure adherence to the official decorum during the visit of the Chief Justice of India to Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As per the guidelines, CJI B R Gavai is now officially designated as a permanent state guest in Maharashtra, a state government release issued on Tuesday said.

While the guidelines cited the State Guest Rules, the state government was embarrassed on Sunday when CJI Gavai expressed his displeasure over the absence of the state Chief Secretary, the DGP or the Mumbai police commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top judicial post.

CJI Gavai, who took the oath of the new office on May 14, was in Mumbai for a felicitation programme.

On Monday, state cabinet minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he had phoned and apologised to CJI Gavai on behalf of the state government over protocol lapse.