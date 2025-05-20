Two-year-old among six killed as building floor collapses during renovation in Maharashtra

THANE: Six persons, including four women and a two-year-old child, were killed and four others were injured after a slab of the top floor of a four-storey building in Kalyan collapsed on the lower floors on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The slab of the fourth floor caved in around 2:15 PM, and the debris crashed through the lower floors of the Saptashrungi Building located in Mangalaragho Nagar area in Kalyan East.

"The slab from the fourth floor had collapsed to the ground floor," said a senior police inspector.

The deceased were identified as Namaswi Shrikant Shelar (2), Pramila Kalcharan Sahu (56), Sunita Neelanchal Sahu (38), Sushila Narayan Gujar (78), Venkat Bhima Chavan (42) and Sujata Manoj Wadi (38).