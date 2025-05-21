Illegal mine fire claims life of labourer in Jharkhand’s Rajrappa

RANCHI: In a tragic incident, a massive fire which broke out a month ago in an illegal mine at Rajrappa in Ramgarh, claimed life of a labourer who had fallen into it while attempting to extinguish the fire on Tuesday night.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased, Ravindra Mahto, was deputed to extinguish the fire by putting fly ash into the openings of the illegal mine. While he was taking stock of the situation, he fell into the fire as the ground caved in.

The eyewitnesses informed that the people tried hard to rescue him, but the fire was so intense that they could not save him.

Villagers alleged that it has been more than a month since the fire was reported in this illegal mine, but no concrete action was taken to extinguish the fire.

“The Central Coalfields Limited management also did not take it seriously, due to which the accident took place. No safety arrangements were made for those who have been roped in to extinguish the fire,” said a local Gandhi Mahto.