India rejects Pakistan’s attempt to 'hoodwink the world' with false blame over Balochistan school bus blast

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday strongly refuted Pakistan’s accusation that it was behind a deadly suicide bombing on a school bus in Balochistan’s Khuzdar city, calling the claim a baseless attempt to “hoodwink the world” and deflect from Islamabad’s own reputation as the “global epicentre of terrorism.”

The attack, which killed four children and injured several others, targeted a bus carrying around 40 students to an army-run school.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected the allegations and expressed condolences for the victims. “India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents,” he said.

Jaiswal accused Pakistan of habitually using such incidents to shift focus from its internal failures. “In order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicentre of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues. This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail,” he added.

Pakistan’s military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were quick to blame “Indian terror proxies” for the blast, without offering any evidence. “Planners, abettors and executors of this cowardly Indian-sponsored attack will be hunted down and brought to justice,” Pakistan military’s media wing, ISPR, said in a statement.